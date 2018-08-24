Oppo F9 Pro available at up to Rs. 2,000 off: Here’s how to avail it

Oppo recently took the wraps off the F9 Pro at an event in India. The smartphone is available via both online and offline channels for Rs. 23,990. The sale will debut on August 31 with some attractive launch offers such as 10% discount on using select bank credit cards and a cashback of Rs. 2,200 from Reliance Jio.

Now, it looks like there is interesting information for those who wish to purchase this smartphone via offline stores. In a recent development, it looks like the select Oppo smartphones including the F9 Pro can be purchased at up to Rs. 2,000 discount on using an ICICI bank credit card for the purchase.

Oppo F9 Pro cashback offer

This offer on select Oppo smartphones is valid between August 21, 2018 and October 31, 2018. Under the offer, buyers can get a 10% cashback on the Oppo F9 Pro and 5% cashback on the other smartphones from the brand. The maximum cashback amount of Rs. 2,000 and the minimum purchase value to avail the benefit is Rs. 14,000. As mentioned above, buyers should use an ICICI bank credit card for the purchase to avail the discount. And, one can perform only two transactions per card to get this cashback discount.

Buyers need to know that purchases made via participating stores are alone eligible for the cashback offer. And, the EMI payment option using an ICICI Bank credit card has to be chosen.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

The F9 Pro comes fitted with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with the new waterdrop notch housing only the selfie camera. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device has the Gorilla Glass 6 on both sides to prevent it against any physical damage.

Under the hood, the Oppo smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio P60 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing secondary sensor. Both have an aperture of f/1.85. Up front, there is a 25MP selfie camera with AI HDR, Portrait mode and more.

The USP of the smartphone is the VOOC Flash Charge that can charge the 3500mAh battery rapidly. It is touted that 5 minutes charging will give a talk time of 2 hours. Moreover, there is a five-layer protection to prevent damage to the smartphone and battery.