Oppo Find X fails miserably in bend test

Oppo Find X is the most innovative smartphone to be launched ever. The device featuring a motorized top section concealing the cameras within it left no stone unturned since its unveiling. The innovative design raised doubts regarding the durability of the smartphone, especially the sliding mechanism. Though the company touted that this design element is highly durable, it looks like the innovations come at a cost.

Well, the infamous YouTuber, Zack Nelson has taken to his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything to carry out the durability test of the Oppo Find X. In the video test, he finds the smartphone doesn't live up to its innovations. Notably, before torturing the device, he shows

Scratch test of Oppo Find X

In the scratch test, the smartphone gets scratches from the level 6 on the Mohs scale. It is seen to show up deeper grooves at the level 7. This isn't an exceptional performance as it is standard for any device featuring the Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Burn test is also done

In the burn test, the AMOLED panel is exposed to direct flames. It lasts for 14 seconds before the pixels start dying. Usually, LCD panels recover from burns but the AMOLED panels don't. If you own a smartphone with an AMOLED display, do not attempt this test on it.

Find X fails in the bend test

The real failure happens in the bend test. The Oppo Find X is bent just like the other smartphones subjected to this test. But it bends way too far and doesn't stop bending. The metal frame handles the flexing pretty well but the display panel fails to do so and cracks. After the bend test, the front and rear glass on the device broke.

Notably, the pressure that the Find X was subjected to in this video is similar to what the other devices have gone through. And, 90% of the smartphones have been capable of withstanding the abuse.

You can watch the durability test video of the Oppo Find X from JerryRigEverything from below. If you want to buy this device, do keep in mind that you should be way too careful without dropping it down.