Oppo Find X2 5G Violet-Color Edition Surfaces Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is on a launching spree with a couple of recent launches, including the Oppo Find X2 Lite in the European markets. Now, the Chinese company is gearing up to launch the rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G in the international market as the Oppo Find X2 Neo 5G.

When Oppo launched the Find X2 Lite smartphone in the international market, it was the rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition (or the Reno 3 Youth) 5G smartphone. The smartphone packed a 6.4-inch OLED display with the Oppo Screen Image Engine technology to enhance the experience for apps like TikTok, Instagram, and others.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G, which is now rebranded as the Oppo Find X2 Neo 5G is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with support for FHD+ resolution. In all possibility, the Find X2 Neo will also have similar screen enhancement technology as it gears up for an international launch.

Oppo Find X2 Neo 5G: What's New

Speaking of launches, the rebranded Oppo smartphone will have a couple of tweaks in terms of the color variants. Fresh renders reveal that a violet-colored edition of the smartphone was spotted. Originally, the Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G was launched with the Moon Night Black edition. Looks like Oppo has done an exclusive paint job for the global market.

Going into other details, there isn't much of a difference between the Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G and the upcoming Oppo Find X2 Neo 5G smartphones. It is expected to feature a similar punch-hope display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Camera specifications are rumored to be a 32MP selfie camera. A quad-camera setup is expected with a 48MP primary shooter. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC is expected to power the smartphone. The Oppo Find X2 5G will likely run Android 10 along with ColorOS 7.0 software. A 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast charging support is expected on the new Oppo smartphone.

The Oppo Find X2 5G smartphone might debut in the coming weeks, likely by the end of April in the European market. Although the pricing isn't confirmed it's expected to start from 699 euros for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version.

Best Mobiles in India