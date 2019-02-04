Oppo Find Z spotted online: Expected to come with Snapdragon X50 5G modem

The Oppo Find X is probably the only smartphone in the world with a popup camera setup on the front and back. The Oppo Find X was the flagship smartphone from the company with a lot of interesting features like Super VOOC charging, bezel-less and notch-less design and much more.

A new leak suggests that Oppo is all set for the launch of the successor to the Oppo Find X aka, the Oppo find Z, which is expected to be showcased after MWC 2019.

A regulatory document from European Union Intellectual Property Office confirms the existence of the Oppo Find Z and also hints towards a global launch in the coming days.

Oppo Find Z features and specs

As of now, there is no information on the features or the specifications offered by the Oppo Find Z. Considering the timeline of the launch, the smartphone is most likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Like the Oppo Find X, the Oppo Find Z will feature a bezel-less design with a new and improved in-display fingerprint sensor for faster finger recognition.

Considering the recent leaks, the Oppo Find Z is most likely to come with a triple camera setup with improved optical zooming capabilities (10x optical zoom). The smartphone is also expected to come with a similar camera sensor found on the Samsung Galaxy Note9 with support for dual aperture. The third sensor is expected to the TOF sensor, which will help the device to capture depth details and support augmented reality games.

The Oppo Find X is also expected to run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top. The Oppo Find Z is expected to be the first 5G enabled smartphone powered by Snapdragon X50 5g modem.

