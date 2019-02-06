Oppo K1 launched in India for Rs. 16,990, sale debuts on February 12

As promised, Oppo has launched the highly-anticipated affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India. Well, the Oppo K1 has been launched in India today. It brings in many notable highlights including an AMOLED display, gradient finish, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Oppo K1 price and launch offers

Oppo K1 is priced at Rs. 16,990 in India and has been launched in Astral Blue and Piano Black colors. As teased earlier, it is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will go on sale starting from February 12 at 12 PM.

The launch offers that buyers can avail on purchasing this new Oppo smartphone are no cost EMI for 3 or 6 months, complete mobile protection plan from Flipkart, 10% instant discount for the buyers using a Citibank debit or credit card on the first day of sale and 90% buyback value on returning it within 8 months at just Re. 1.

Oppo K1 specifications and features

When it comes to the specifications, the Oppo K1 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 as it has a waterdrop notch. Under its hood, this smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process. This processor comprises a quad-core Kryo 260 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and another quad-core Kryo 260 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2 out of the box, the Oppo smartphone has a dual camera module with a 16MP primary sensor with LED flash and a 2MP secondary sensor. There is a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front of this smartphone. Like the other smartphones launched by the company of late, this one also has AI capabilities. The dual rear cameras come with AI beautification and AR Stickers.

The other aspects of this device include dual-SIM support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS and Wi-Fi. It has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The entire package gets powered by a 3600mAh battery that sounds decent.