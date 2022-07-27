Oppo K10 Vitality Edition With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 778G Launched; Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo has introduced a new variant of the Oppo K10 smartphone. Called the Oppo K10 Vitality Edition, the new handset has been launched in the Chinese market. The phone joins the Oppo K10 5G and the K10 Pro 5G phones, which were launched in the first half of the year. Let's take a look at its specs.

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition Brings Fresh Design, High Refresh Rate

The Oppo K10 Vitality Edition brings a fresh design as compared to its other counterparts. The device has a different primary camera module. The handset has a large square protruding camera module, which houses three main cameras and an LED flash unit. The fingerprint sensor of the device is placed on the right side under the power button, while the right side houses the volume rocker.

The Oppo K10 Vitality Edition is fitted with a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display, which offers a full HD+ resolution. Notably, the smartphone has a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. The display also has a hole in it to house the selfie camera. Software-wise, the device boots ColorOS 12.1, which is based on the Android 12 version.

Oppo K10 Vitality Ditches MediaTek Chipsets For Snapdragon SoC

The Oppo K10 5G and the K10 Pro 5G were released with the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 processor and the Dimensity 8100 chipset, respectively. However, for the Vitality Edition, the company has opted for the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. However, there's shouldn't be much difference between the two in terms of performance. The chipset is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, which can be further increased via a microSD card.

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition Gets Three Cameras, Large Battery

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo K10 Vitality Edition has received three primary cameras on the back. There's a 64MP primary camera, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The whole camera module should be able to record 4K quality videos. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 16MP snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the new Oppo K10 variant offers dual-SIM slots, 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, the 3.5mm headphone socket. Lastly, the device is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging to quickly fuel up.

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition Pricing, Availability

The Oppo K10 Vitality Edition's single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage has been priced at Yuan 2,199, which roughly translates into Rs. 26,000. The smartphone comes in Black and Blue color variants.

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition Could Come To India?

Oppo hasn't yet officially announced when it is planning to launch the Oppo K10 Vitality Edition outside China. However, the company launched the 4G variant of the Oppo K10 in the Indian market previously. So there's a possibility that the K10's Vitality Edition could also launch in the country in the near future as a 5G offering. The 4G model is available in the country starting from Rs. 14,990.

