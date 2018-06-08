Oppo PAFM00 / PAFT00 listed on TENAA certification with 6.4-inch AMOLED display, SD 845 and more

Oppo is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone Find X in Paris, and the event is scheduled for June 19. Ahead of the launch event, there are two new Oppo smartphones which have been listed on Chinese certification website TENAA. The models which have listed on the site comes with the model number PAFM00 and PAFT00. The models are likely to be the Find X since the flagship specification includes a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen along with a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

However, the listing doesn't include an image of the phone so there is no right now we can't say whether it comes with a glass back or uses an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. Apart from that, the listing does reveal the phone comes without an expansion slot, and there is a 25-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is 9.4mm thick and is quite heavy at 186 grams.

OPPO Find X (PAFM00 / PAFT00) rumored specifications

According to the listing the smartphone is said to sport a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, clubbed with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The listing suggests that the phone with not come with any expandable option.

On the camera part, the Oppo Find X is expected to come with a dual camera setup on the rear, with the combination of a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2-megapixel rear camera. On the front, the smartphone is said to house a 25-megapixel front-facing camera sensor for a better selfie and video calling experience. It seems that the phone will also house a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. The Oppo Find X is said to be backed by a 3645mAh battery with VOOC fast charging and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS.

The smartphone is expected to come in Black and White colors. However, the pricing of the phone is not yet disclosed by the listing, for more details we have to wait a little more hope we will see some more renders in upcoming days.

