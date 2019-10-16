Oppo Patents Four-Sided Curved Edge Smartphone Design News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is working on a new flagship smartphone with curved edges on all sides. A patent published by Oppo indicates a new design the smartphone manufacturer is working on. The new design could feature a screen-to-body ratio that's beyond 100 percent. Oppo might also be saying bye to bezels completely.

Oppo New Smartphone Design

Oppo elevated the design when it launched the Find X smartphone. LetsGoDigital has visualized the patented renders of the new smartphone design. The patent suggests the four-sided curve for the smartphone design and also indicates an in-display light sensor. The Oppo patent also mentions an infrared emitter and receiver inside the smartphone.

The new Oppo smartphone design rendered by LetsGoDigital shows no notch or a slot for the selfie camera. Since the Oppo patent says curved on all four-sides, the Chinese smartphone maker might not be able to include a pop-up selfie camera either. Oppo is popular for its selfie cameras and with the new design, the Chinese manufacturer might include an in-display selfie camera. However, an in-display selfie camera presents other questions. For one, protecting a curved screen display is more difficult than a flat-screen, which could further complicate with an in-display camera.

Oppo Four-Side Curved Smartphone Comparison

Earlier this year, Xiaomi patented a four-sided edge display solution for smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is also expected to have curved edges on all four sides. A look at the concept render shows the Oppo's new design looks similar to the rumored Xiaomi Mi MIX 4. Samsung too is working on a 3D curved display for smartphones.

Oppo is also expected to bring out a similar design using the waterfall screen that debuted in Vivo NEX 3 smartphone. Oppo isn't the only company revamping its smartphone display designs. However, Oppo might beat them all to launch the smartphone with a curved display on all sides.

