Just In
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Karwa Chauth 2019: This Karwa Chauth Spruce Up Your Look With These Stunning Hairstyles
- News Will make roads in MP like 'Hema Malini's cheeks': Minister P C Sharma
- Finance SBI Life Insurance Shares Touch All-Time High Despite Fall In Q2 Profit
- Movies Indian Idol 11: Neha In Tears After Coming To Know Of A Contestant's Story Of Setting Self On Fire
- Travel 8 Romantic Getaways Near Mumbai: From Hill Sations To Beaches
- Sports Chhetri rues India's performance against Bangladesh
- Automobiles Kia Seltos Export Operations Commence: 471 Units Shipped From India
- Education Why Is World Students' Day Celebrated On APJ Abdul Kalam's Birthday?
Oppo Patents Four-Sided Curved Edge Smartphone Design
Oppo is working on a new flagship smartphone with curved edges on all sides. A patent published by Oppo indicates a new design the smartphone manufacturer is working on. The new design could feature a screen-to-body ratio that's beyond 100 percent. Oppo might also be saying bye to bezels completely.
Oppo New Smartphone Design
Oppo elevated the design when it launched the Find X smartphone. LetsGoDigital has visualized the patented renders of the new smartphone design. The patent suggests the four-sided curve for the smartphone design and also indicates an in-display light sensor. The Oppo patent also mentions an infrared emitter and receiver inside the smartphone.
The new Oppo smartphone design rendered by LetsGoDigital shows no notch or a slot for the selfie camera. Since the Oppo patent says curved on all four-sides, the Chinese smartphone maker might not be able to include a pop-up selfie camera either. Oppo is popular for its selfie cameras and with the new design, the Chinese manufacturer might include an in-display selfie camera. However, an in-display selfie camera presents other questions. For one, protecting a curved screen display is more difficult than a flat-screen, which could further complicate with an in-display camera.
Oppo Four-Side Curved Smartphone Comparison
Earlier this year, Xiaomi patented a four-sided edge display solution for smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is also expected to have curved edges on all four sides. A look at the concept render shows the Oppo's new design looks similar to the rumored Xiaomi Mi MIX 4. Samsung too is working on a 3D curved display for smartphones.
Oppo is also expected to bring out a similar design using the waterfall screen that debuted in Vivo NEX 3 smartphone. Oppo isn't the only company revamping its smartphone display designs. However, Oppo might beat them all to launch the smartphone with a curved display on all sides.
-
28,999
-
37,990
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,999
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
16,590
-
11,718
-
11,890
-
17,999
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
27,170
-
15,130
-
1,94,000
-
18,970
-
1,64,769
-
86,590