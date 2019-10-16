ENGLISH

    Oppo Patents Four-Sided Curved Edge Smartphone Design

    By
    |

    Oppo is working on a new flagship smartphone with curved edges on all sides. A patent published by Oppo indicates a new design the smartphone manufacturer is working on. The new design could feature a screen-to-body ratio that's beyond 100 percent. Oppo might also be saying bye to bezels completely.

    Oppo Patents New Smartphone Design

     

    Oppo New Smartphone Design

    Oppo elevated the design when it launched the Find X smartphone. LetsGoDigital has visualized the patented renders of the new smartphone design. The patent suggests the four-sided curve for the smartphone design and also indicates an in-display light sensor. The Oppo patent also mentions an infrared emitter and receiver inside the smartphone.

    The new Oppo smartphone design rendered by LetsGoDigital shows no notch or a slot for the selfie camera. Since the Oppo patent says curved on all four-sides, the Chinese smartphone maker might not be able to include a pop-up selfie camera either. Oppo is popular for its selfie cameras and with the new design, the Chinese manufacturer might include an in-display selfie camera. However, an in-display selfie camera presents other questions. For one, protecting a curved screen display is more difficult than a flat-screen, which could further complicate with an in-display camera.

    Oppo Four-Side Curved Smartphone Comparison

    Earlier this year, Xiaomi patented a four-sided edge display solution for smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is also expected to have curved edges on all four sides. A look at the concept render shows the Oppo's new design looks similar to the rumored Xiaomi Mi MIX 4. Samsung too is working on a 3D curved display for smartphones.

    Oppo is also expected to bring out a similar design using the waterfall screen that debuted in Vivo NEX 3 smartphone. Oppo isn't the only company revamping its smartphone display designs. However, Oppo might beat them all to launch the smartphone with a curved display on all sides.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
