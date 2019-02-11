Oppo R19 spotted online with a 48 MP primary camera with popup selfie cam

Oppo recently launched the Oppo K1 in India, which is the most affordable smartphone in the country with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Similarly, the company is now gearing up to launch yet another budget smartphone with an interesting choice of design.

The Oppo R19 is the smartphone in question, which looks a lot similar to the Oppo F11 Pro with minor differences. Just like the Oppo F11 Pro, the Oppo R19 has a bezel-less/notch-less design. Here is everything you should know about the Oppo R19.

Oppo R19 design

Unlike the Oppo F11 Pro, the Oppo R19 has a dual camera setup on the back with a single tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a bezel-less design and is most likely to come with popup camera, similar to the one seen on the Vivo V15 Pro or the Vivo NEX. The smartphone has a glass back or plastic back, which mimics like a glass panel with dual tone design. Overall, the Oppo R19 has a clean looking design with minimal branding across the device.

The leaked poster clearly hints that the Oppo R19 has a 48 MP primary camera, which will be backed by a secondary 2 MP or 5 MP depth sensor. The device does not feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which hints that the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the Oppo K1.

As of now, there is no information on the actual specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device will run on either the MediaTek Helio P60 or the Helio P70 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Oppo R19 is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

Source