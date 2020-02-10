Just In
- 36 min ago Samsung Set To Unveil Galaxy S20 Series At Unpacked 2020: Watch Live Stream Here
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A11 Leaked Rear-Panel Image Reiterates Triple Cameras
- 2 hrs ago Honor Slashes Watch Magic, Band 5 Price In India: Details
- 3 hrs ago WhatsApp Pay Coming Soon To India, Gets Approval From NPCI
Don't Miss
- Sports Exclusive: In-form Sai Praneeth eyes more success in Olympic year; aims for confident start in BATC, All England
- Lifestyle 10 Ultimate Party Hairstyle For Sarees That Are Suitable For Hair Of All Length
- News Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat: Kapil Mishra
- Movies Esha Deol’s Debut Book To Be Out In March
- Automobiles Honda Dio BS6 Models Launched In India Starting At Rs 59,990: Dio’ing The New Way!
- Finance First Salary Account: Know List of Things to do
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In February
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition Unveiled: Price, Specifications And More
Oppo has taken the wraps off its latest entrant in the Reno 3 series in its home market China. Well, the latest offering is dubbed Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition. The new smartphone comes with some notable changes as compared to the original Reno 3 launched last year.
Well, the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition features a Snapdragon 765 SoC instead of the MediaTek MT6885Z Dimensity 1000L chipset and arrives in three new color variants. Also, it uses a 48MP primary camera sensor instead of the 64MP sensor in the Reno 3.
Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition Price
Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition is available for pre-order in China at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,500) for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The device has been launched in Sky Mirror White, Streamer Gold, and Moonlight Black colors.
Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition Specifications
Detailing on its specifications, the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition arrives with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a small teardrop notch at the top of the display to house the 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. And, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor too.
The new Oppo smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space. The device runs Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7. And, it is fueled by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.
On the imaging front, the device sports a quad-camera arrangement at its rear with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP fourth camera sensor.
What We Think
As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition in the global markets including India. We cannot expect it to launch in all the markets but an official word is awaited from the company.
-
23,999
-
19,890
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,525
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
15,999
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,874
-
15,199
-
62,900
-
34,525
-
44,900
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210