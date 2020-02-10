Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition Unveiled: Price, Specifications And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo has taken the wraps off its latest entrant in the Reno 3 series in its home market China. Well, the latest offering is dubbed Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition. The new smartphone comes with some notable changes as compared to the original Reno 3 launched last year.

Well, the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition features a Snapdragon 765 SoC instead of the MediaTek MT6885Z Dimensity 1000L chipset and arrives in three new color variants. Also, it uses a 48MP primary camera sensor instead of the 64MP sensor in the Reno 3.

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition Price

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition is available for pre-order in China at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,500) for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The device has been launched in Sky Mirror White, Streamer Gold, and Moonlight Black colors.

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition arrives with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a small teardrop notch at the top of the display to house the 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. And, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor too.

The new Oppo smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space. The device runs Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7. And, it is fueled by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.

On the imaging front, the device sports a quad-camera arrangement at its rear with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP fourth camera sensor.

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition in the global markets including India. We cannot expect it to launch in all the markets but an official word is awaited from the company.

Best Mobiles in India