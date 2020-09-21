Oppo Reno 4 SE Announced: 65W Fast Charging, 5G Support And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo Reno 4 SE is another new addition to the Oppo Reno 4 series of smartphones. This latest offering from the company is now official in China and joins the other models such as Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro, and Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition. This latest offering comes in two RAM and storage options and three color variants.

Well, the Oppo Reno 4 SE features 5G connectivity support and comes with narrow bezels and support for fast charging technology as well. It has been announced that it will go on sale in its home market this week itself.

Oppo Reno 4 SE Price And Availability

Oppo Reno 4 SE base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at 2,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 27,000) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at 2799 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,500). It has been launched in three colors - Super Flash Black, Super Flash White and Super Flash Blue. The sale of the latest Oppo smartphone will debut on September 25 while the pre-orders have already debuted. For now, there is no word regarding the global release of the latest Oppo device.

Oppo Reno 4 SE Specifications

Detailing on specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 SE makes use of a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1800 x 2400 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. The screen has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under its hood, the Oppo Reno 4 SE is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

For imaging, the Oppo Reno 4 SE flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP tertiary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor housed within the punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

The connectivity options that the Oppo Reno 4 SE bundles include 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a GPS and a USB Type-C port. Finally, a 4300mAh battery keeps the lights turned on with 65W fast-charging support.

