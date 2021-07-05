Oppo Reno 6 Gets New Purple Star Color Variant; Arriving In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is prepping up for the launch of the Reno 6 and the 6 Pro models in India which is scheduled for July 14. Now, the brand has announced a new Purple Star color variant for the standard Oppo Reno 6 in China. To recall, the handset was launched in three color variants - Summer Sea, Galaxy Dream, and Night Sea. The new color variant comes with the same price tag and storage configurations as the existing variants.

Oppo Reno 6 Purple Star Color Variant: Coming To India?

There is no info on whether the brand will launch the new color in the country. As of now, the company has confirmed the camera features and processor for the upcoming handsets which are similar to the Chinese models. Other features are also expected to remain the same.

The India launch has been set for July 14 at 3 PM which will be live-streamed via the company's official site and other social media handles. Besides, the Flipkart availability has also been confirmed.

Oppo Reno 6 Features

The Oppo Reno 6 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 custom skin on top and packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The Reno 6 has a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the device sports a 32MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the Reno 6 also features VC liquid cooling heat dissipation and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Oppo Reno 6: What We Think

The Oppo Reno 6 price starts at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,800) which makes us believe that the Indian variant will fall somewhere around Rs. 30,000. Since there is no official word on this, we expect to take this with a pinch of salt. We can say the upcoming Reno 6 with a great camera and hardware features can be a great rival for smartphones like the Realme X7 Max 5G and the iQOO 7.

