Oppo Reno phone launch live update on Price, Specs, Variants, offers and more News oi-Karan Sharma Oppo Reno phone launch today in India, get the live update of the event here.

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its Oppo Reno series today in India and the launch event is in Delhi. The company is said to launch two new smartphones at the event which includes vanilla Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition. The smartphones are been in to the headline because of its side-swing front camera setup. The launch event will began at 1PM. Here you will get the live update of the event directly from Delhi. You can also watch the live stream here.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition expected price

The company has not teased anything about the pricing of both the smartphone but the smartphone are already launched in China so we can get a esimate by converting the Chinese pricing into rupee.

The Oppo Reno base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is listed in China at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs. 30,200), while the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for CNY 3,299 (approx Rs. 33,300). The top-notch model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a price tag of CNY 3,599 ( approx Rs. 36,300).

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage was launched in China for CNY 3,999 (approx Rs. 40,200), the 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (approx Rs. 45,300). The high-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is up for CNY 4,799 (approx Rs. 48,300).

The specification are expected to be same for the India launch also so we are not expecting some exception changes.