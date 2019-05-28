ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno phone launch live update on Price, Specs, Variants, offers and more

    Oppo Reno phone launch today in India, get the live update of the event here.

    By
    |

    Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its Oppo Reno series today in India and the launch event is in Delhi. The company is said to launch two new smartphones at the event which includes vanilla Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition. The smartphones are been in to the headline because of its side-swing front camera setup. The launch event will began at 1PM. Here you will get the live update of the event directly from Delhi. You can also watch the live stream here.

    Oppo Reno phone launch live update on Price, Specs, Variants & offers

     

    Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition expected price

    The company has not teased anything about the pricing of both the smartphone but the smartphone are already launched in China so we can get a esimate by converting the Chinese pricing into rupee.

    The Oppo Reno base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is listed in China at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs. 30,200), while the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for CNY 3,299 (approx Rs. 33,300). The top-notch model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a price tag of CNY 3,599 ( approx Rs. 36,300).

    Oppo Reno phone launch live update on Price, Specs, Variants & offers

    The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage was launched in China for CNY 3,999 (approx Rs. 40,200), the 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (approx Rs. 45,300). The high-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is up for CNY 4,799 (approx Rs. 48,300).

     

    The specification are expected to be same for the India launch also so we are not expecting some exception changes.

    Read More About: oppo reno oppo smartphone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue