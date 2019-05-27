Oppo Reno Z with pop-up camera announced: Price, specs and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo Reno Z is now official with toned down specifications.

Following the launch of the Reno, Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 5G under the new series, Oppo has come up with a new device called Reno Z in Europe. Like the other devices in this series, this device also features a waterdrop style notch design as well as a pop-up selfie camera elevating from the top edge of it.

Price and availability

Talking about its pricing, the Oppo Reno Z has been launched with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It is priced at 190 euros (approx. Rs. 16,000). The sales will debut in Europe in June and will be available in two colors - Jet Black and Ocean Green. As of now, there is no word regarding the global availability of this smartphone and we can expect an announcement regarding the same.

Oppo Reno Z specifications

The newly announced Oppo Reno Z bestows a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone arrives with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Under its hood, it gets the power from a Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage space along with expandable storage support with a microSD card.

This new Oppo smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0. At its rear, it includes a dual-camera module with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a O-Dot ceramic point as on the other Reno smartphones to protect the camera sensors from scratched when placed on a flat surface. And, the notch at the front houses a 32MP selfie camera.

For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC and GPS. It is fueled by a 3950mAh battery along with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

Though the Oppo Reno is all set to be launched in India on May 28, we cannot expect the Reno Z as it was just announced. However, we need to wait to know if this downgraded variant will make its way into the Indian market sometime soon.