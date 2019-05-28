Oppo Reno series launch in India: Watch the live stream here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom are likely to be launched in India today and here you can catch the updates live.

Oppo came up with a new lineup of smartphones under the Reno series last month. These smartphones are already official in China and the lineup comprises the standard Reno, Reno 10x Zoom Edition. The highlight of these phones include the presence of a 48MP primary camera sensor, which is seen in many other flagship phones.

Today, the Oppo Reno smartphone will be launched in India. It is expected to witness the launch of the standard variant while the one with 10x hybrid zoom might not make its way today into the market. The devices in this Reno series feature a unique design with a shark-fin elevating camera module instead of the conventional design.

Oppo Reno launch live stream

The Oppo Reno launch event in India is all set to debut at 1 PM today in New Delhi. The launch event will be live streamed on the company's official YouTube channel for the interested fans to catch the live updates from the launch event. Apart from this, it will also share updates on its social media handles. You can also keep a track of the updates from the video embedded below.

Oppo Reno series expected price in India

As of now, there is no word regarding the Oppo Reno price in India but from the pricing in China, we can get an idea of how much it might cost. In China, the base variant of the Oppo smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000), the variant with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at 3299 yuan (approx. Rs. 33,000) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at 3599 yuan (approx. Rs. 36,000).

Though the Reno 10x Zoom is not expected to be launched in the country, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,000), the mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at 4499 yuan (approx. Rs. 45,000) and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at 4799 yuan (approx. Rs. 48,000).