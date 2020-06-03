Oppo Reno4 Official Renders Leak In Red And Blue Colors News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo is geared up to take the wraps off the Reno4 series of smartphones on June 5. While we are just two days ahead of the launch, we have already come across numerous reports regarding the upcoming smartphones revealing what we can expect from the Reno4 series. Now, the online listing of the series reveals some details along with the official renders in two color options.

Well, the Oppo Reno4 Pro has been listed on the Chinese retailer JD.com revealing its design from all possible angles. The smartphone appears to be listed in two color options - Crystal Red and Crystal Blue. The listing reveals the key specifications as well of the device. Besides this, the Oppo official Weibo handle confirms that the Reno4 series will come with the company's 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger.

Oppo Reno4 Pro Online Listing

The listing on the online retailer's site confirms that the smartphone will arrive in Red and Blue colors. Previous listings have confirmed that there will be other color variants such as Dream Mirror Black and Titanium White. Following this, the white variant has been spotted on TENAA with its complete specifications.

Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G Specifications

When it comes to key specifications, the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. The screen is likely to have a FHD+ 1080p resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC teamed up two storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Eventually, the smartphone is expected to have inbuilt 5G capabilities.

For imaging, the Oppo Reno4 Pro is believed to arrive with a 32MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout at the front. On the flip side, it is likely to house a triple-camera sensor with the three sensors positioned vertically featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary telephoto lens, and a tertiary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone is said to run Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

As per reports, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will get the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support that is teased online. As per the teaser, this charger can charge the smartphone giving up to 4 hours of usage time in just 5 minutes. And, 30 minutes of charging will power the battery completely.

What We Think

Oppo Reno is one of the most well-received mid-range smartphone series in many markets. The company tried the shark fin pop-up selfie camera with its first two models and then replaced the same with the punch-hole cutout. Having said that, we can expect the Oppo Reno4 series is believed to arrive with capable specifications and features.

