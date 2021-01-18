Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Launching Today In India: Live Stream, Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to debut the Reno5 Pro in India today (January 18). The handset was originally launched in China alongside the standard Reno5. If the Indian variant gets the same features as the Chinese model, the Reno5 Pro will be the first device in the country to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Other features include Android 11, 90Hz display, and more. Additionally, the company is also gearing up to announce the Oppo Enco X TWS alongside.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Live Stream

The Oppo Reno5 Pro India launch will take place on January 18 (today) at 12:30 PM and the event will be live-streamed on the company's social media handles. You can also watch the live stream of the Oppo Reno5 Pro launch via the video embedded below.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Expected Price In India

The Oppo Reno5 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 38,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 42,750) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. So, the starting price of the handset in India can be expected around Rs. 38,000. However, the company has not shared any word on this. The smartphone comes in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night color options.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Details

As far as features are concerned, the specifications of the Indian variant are expected to be similar to the Chinese model. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 custom skin out-of-the-box.

A 4,350 mAh battery fuels the device which supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. For imaging, it has a quad-camera setup at the rear which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono lens. Upfront, the handset sports a 32MP selfie camera. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port, in-display fingerprint sensor.

