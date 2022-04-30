Oppo Reno8 India Launch Timeline Revealed; Oppo Pad Also Coming At The Same Time News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is gearing up to bring the Reno8 series soon in China. Rumors suggested it will go official in May in the Chinese market. However, Oppo is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the upcoming Reno8 series. Besides, the tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the upcoming Oppo Reno8 will be the first to come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. Now, the India launch timeline of the Reno8 has been tipped online.

Oppo Reno8 India Launch Timeline Revealed

As per the tipster Mukul Sharma, the Oppo Reno8 will arrive by end of June in India. The tipster further claimed that Oppo will also announce Oppo Pad and other IoT products at the same time.

Oppo Reno8 Features In India

The tipster also said the Indian variant will have similar specs as the Chinese model. The Reno8 is said to feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Furthermore, a triple camera setup will handle the imaging which will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro/depth shooter. Upfront, there will be a 32MP sensor for selfies and videos. It is also tipped to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Besides, the device is likely to run Android 12-based ColorOS 12 skin and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Pad India Launch Details

The same tipster previously revealed that the Oppo Pad will be launched by end of the June in India. The tablet is said to be priced around Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 30,000 in the country. To recall, the tablet was launched starting price of CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 27,500) in China. In terms of features, it has an 11-inch WQXGA display that supports (2560×1600) pixel resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Looking at the specs and the expected pricing, the upcoming Oppo Pad is believed to compete with the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5 in India.

Best Mobiles in India