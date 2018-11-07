Oppo RX17 Neo with an in-display fingerprint sensor announced: Price starts at Rs 29,000

Oppo RX17 Neo price and availability

The Oppo RX17 Neo will be available in Mocha Red and Astral Blue colors with a price tag of 349 Euros (Rs 29,000) with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available in Italy, France, Spain, and the Netherlands from the 16th of November.

Oppo RX17 Neo unique features

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dewdrop notch

Dual camera setup

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE

Oppo RX17 Neo specifications

The Oppo RX17 Neo comes with a 6.41-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor with 91.5% screen to body ratio. Just like the Oppo RX17 Pro, the display is protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and does not offer a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. However, the smartphone does offer dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. The device does support other connectivity features like GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The Oppo RX17 Neo has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP rear-facing primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 25 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone has a 3600 mAh Li-ion battery with standard charging capability and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the smartphone runs on Color OS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Oppo RX17 Pro in India what so ever.