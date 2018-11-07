ENGLISH

Oppo RX17 Neo with an in-display fingerprint sensor announced: Price starts at Rs 29,000

Oppo RX17 Neo has an OLED display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio

    Oppo has launched two new smartphones in Europe with the modern features like a dewdrop notch, in-display fingerprint sensor, and faster chipsets. The Oppo RX17 Pro is more of a premium flagship model, whereas the Oppo RX17 Neo is a mid-tier smartphone. Here are the complete details on the Oppo RX17 Neo.

    Oppo RX17 Neo price and availability

    The Oppo RX17 Neo will be available in Mocha Red and Astral Blue colors with a price tag of 349 Euros (Rs 29,000) with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available in Italy, France, Spain, and the Netherlands from the 16th of November.

    Oppo RX17 Neo unique features

     

    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dewdrop notch
    • Dual camera setup
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE

     

    Oppo RX17 Neo specifications

    The Oppo RX17 Neo comes with a 6.41-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor with 91.5% screen to body ratio. Just like the Oppo RX17 Pro, the display is protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and does not offer a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. However, the smartphone does offer dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. The device does support other connectivity features like GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

    The Oppo RX17 Neo has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP rear-facing primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 25 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone has a 3600 mAh Li-ion battery with standard charging capability and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Lastly, the smartphone runs on Color OS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Oppo RX17 Pro in India what so ever.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 13:16 [IST]
