Realme 2 Pro OTA update coming soon; Realme 1 will get ColorOS 5.2

Realme 2 Pro was launched as a direct rival to the bestselling smartphones from Xiaomi and Honor. This smartphone already carries many highlights and is the most affordable device with 8GB RAM. In addition to this, the company has already rolled out an update to improve its camera stability.

Now, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will get an OTA update soon. This information comes from the CEO of Realme, Madhav Sheth via Twitter. In addition to this smartphone, he has also noted that the Realme 1 will get an update taking it to ColorOS 5.2.

Realme 2 Pro update

The Realme 2 Pro update will be rolled out in less than a week's time. The tweet notes that the OTA update will bring in improvements to the front camera and battery while gaming. However, there is no confirmation regarding when exactly we can expect this update to be rolled out. Given that the update will be rolled out in a week, we can expect the same to be rolled out by the end of this week.

Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 update

The tweet also mentions that the Realme 1, which is the first smartphone from the brand will get the ColorOS 5.2 update. Notably, the Realme 2 Pro was the first device to feature the ColorOS 5.2 out of the box. And, the Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 topping Android 8.1 Oreo.

Realme 2 Pro and Realme 1 price in India

Realme 2 Pro was launched late in September alongside the Realme C1. The device is the most advanced offering launched till date by the company. It has been launched in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 13,990, Rs. 15,990 and Rs. 17,990 respectively.

On the other hand, the Realme 1 launched in May this year was also launched in three variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 8,990, Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 13,990. Of these, the base variant was discontinued by the company likely due to RAM management issues.