ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Realme 2 Pro OTA update coming soon; Realme 1 will get ColorOS 5.2

Realme 2 Pro and Realme 1 will soon get OTA updates.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme 2 Pro was launched as a direct rival to the bestselling smartphones from Xiaomi and Honor. This smartphone already carries many highlights and is the most affordable device with 8GB RAM. In addition to this, the company has already rolled out an update to improve its camera stability.

    Realme 2 Pro OTA update coming soon; Realme 1 will get ColorOS 5.2

    Now, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will get an OTA update soon. This information comes from the CEO of Realme, Madhav Sheth via Twitter. In addition to this smartphone, he has also noted that the Realme 1 will get an update taking it to ColorOS 5.2.

    Realme 2 Pro update

    The Realme 2 Pro update will be rolled out in less than a week's time. The tweet notes that the OTA update will bring in improvements to the front camera and battery while gaming. However, there is no confirmation regarding when exactly we can expect this update to be rolled out. Given that the update will be rolled out in a week, we can expect the same to be rolled out by the end of this week.

    Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 update

    The tweet also mentions that the Realme 1, which is the first smartphone from the brand will get the ColorOS 5.2 update. Notably, the Realme 2 Pro was the first device to feature the ColorOS 5.2 out of the box. And, the Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 topping Android 8.1 Oreo.

    Realme 2 Pro and Realme 1 price in India

    Realme 2 Pro was launched late in September alongside the Realme C1. The device is the most advanced offering launched till date by the company. It has been launched in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 13,990, Rs. 15,990 and Rs. 17,990 respectively.

    On the other hand, the Realme 1 launched in May this year was also launched in three variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 8,990, Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 13,990. Of these, the base variant was discontinued by the company likely due to RAM management issues.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 13:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue