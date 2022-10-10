Oppo to Follow Apple and Samsung; No Bundled Charger With Reno 9 News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno 9 series has been the buzzword for a while now. The brand is tipped to launch the upgrade to the Reno 8 series pretty soon. A recent leak talked about the fast charging support of the Reno 9 series. A new leak now claims the retail box could skip the charger entirely.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a few key details of the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 series. The leak reveals the retail packaging of the upcoming smartphone lineup. If this is to be believed, the new Oppo Reno 9 series could skip the charging adapter, following in the footsteps of Samsung and Apple.

Oppo Reno 9 Could Skip Charger

One can see the typical packaging for the Oppo Reno 9 series, which appears to be in white color. The Reno moniker and branding are clearly visible in the leaked images. Since the box is captured at a tilted angle, one can see that it's pretty sleek, indicating there's no charger in the box.

That said, the leak doesn't specifically talk about the box contents. The lack of a charger on the Oppo Reno 9 series is based only on the size of the box right now. Moreover, only the front side of the box is revealed, hiding all details of the rear side of the box. Hence, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

Oppo Reno 9 Fast Charging Details Leaked

Previously the same tipster had revealed an important detail of the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 series. The tipster claims the new lineup will comply with the Universal Fast Charging Specifications (UFSC) based in China. This means that the fast charging capability will be capped at 40W only.

Similarly, leaks have also talked about the possible specs of the upcoming Oppo phones. For one, the series is expected to include two models - Reno 9 and 9 Pro. The Oppo Reno 9 is rumored to get the Snapdragon 778G chipset while the Pro variant could get the more powerful Dimensity 8000 SoC.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 9 series is tipped to feature upgraded cameras with the advanced MariSilicon processor. The battery and display are also said to get improvements. The phones could launch in the coming weeks.

