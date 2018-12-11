Oppo unveils Find X 5G Prototype

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has unveiled its Find X 5G Prototype for the first time at the 2018 China Mobile Global Partners Conference.

The OPPO Find X 5G prototype is built on engineering sample Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem. The prototype demonstrated 5G data connectivity and applications including browsing, online video replay and video call using the Find X 5G prototype.

Speaking at the conference, Brian Shen, OPPO Global Vice President and President of China Business, said: "We are confident OPPO will be one of the first companies to launch commercial 5G smartphones in 2019." As a pioneer in the 5G era, OPPO has been working on 5G standards, product R&D and the exploration of applications since early in 2015 and has made a series of leading achievements."

Shen said, "In May 2018, OPPO completed the world's first 5G 3D video call featuring structured light technology and proposed the concept of "Ubiquitous Reality". OPPO then completed one of the world's first 5G signaling and data connections on a smartphone in August and became the first company to complete a 5G Internet access test on a smartphone in October. In its latest 5G milestone, on November 30th OPPO made the world's first multiparty video call on a smartphone via a 5G network."

Furthermore, Oppo will continue deepening its collaboration with Qualcomm, network infrastructure manufacturers telecom service providers and other supply chain partners.

In China, OPPO will work with China Mobile to accelerate the commercialization of 5G devices and build a new ecosystem for the 5G industry through China Mobile's '5G Device Forerunner Initiative'. Outside China, OPPO is in talks with telecom service providers in Europe, Australia, and other overseas markets, with plans to launch commercial 5G products next year.

Levin Liu, Head of OPPO Research Institute, added that "OPPO will drive the advancement of 5G together with AI, Big data and Cloud Computing (5G + ABC), making smartphones and smart devices true 'intelligent personal assistants'. We believe that rich 5G application scenarios and killer 5G applications will emerge in the future, bringing disruptive experiences to users."