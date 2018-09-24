Panasonic AI-driven smartphones coming to India on October 4

Panasonic, the brand which most of us would easily relate to a Home Appliance and Consumer Electronics brand is all set to introduce its new lineup of AI-driven premium smartphones in India. The company has already forayed into the budget and mid-budget segment of smartphones in the country. The popular series of Panasonic smartphones includes Eluga and the P series.

As per some reports from the web, the company will launch its new lineup of premium smartphones in India next month.The company will launch the new smartphones on October 4 to mark the festive season in the country.

As for the specs, the only information available currently is that the new smartphones will feature a stainless steel body and will offer other premium features such as wireless charging and some top-of-the-line features. It is currently unknown what kind of display will the smartphone feature and what kind of camera setup it will offer.

Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in an interview with the IANS that "Distribution is our core strength and currently 80 percent of the business comes from our distribution channel network and 20 percent from the online channel. Going forward, we believe online will grow up to 30 percent".

Panasonic had already launched new smartphones that are powered by the company's in-house AI-based virtual assistant called Arbo. One of the Panasonic devices to feature Arbo is the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max.

Rana further said "With 'Arbo', we began positioning of intelligent phones and, because of this, we were able to spread our wings in the market very quickly".

To recall, the Panasonic Eluga RAY Max features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone gets its power from a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

We still are waiting for further information on the upcoming AI-driven Panasonic smartphones. We will keep you posted with all the information on the same, so stay tuned with us