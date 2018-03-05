Panasonic Eluga I9, Eluga Ray 700, and P100 (2GB) now available at retail stores in India

Panasonic India has now announced that it is making its hitherto online-exclusive smartphones including the recently-launched P-100 (2GB variant) available across leading retail outlets in the country. Further, Panasonic Eluga I9 and Ray 700 devices which were available only on e-commerce platform Flipkart can now be purchased offline as well.

"Responding to the overwhelming response we received from our customers after making our first dual-camera phone, Eluga Ray 500, available through leading retail outlets, we have made a strategic move of increasing the presence of our online portfolio across the offline channel," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division.

"Eluga I9, Eluga Ray 700 and P100 (2GB) have been well received in the online space and we believe this trend will continue in the offline space as well," he added.

Currently, Eluga I9 is priced at Rs 7,799, Eluga Ray 700 at Rs 10,499 and P100 (2GB variant) is retailing at Rs. 6,299. In December, the company had also made the dual-camera device Eluga Ray 500 available for Rs 8,999 at retail outlets.

If you are interested in the devices, here is what they have to offer.

Panasonic Eluga I9 Panasonic Eluga I9 smartphone which was first launched in December 2017 comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone offers 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Panasonic Eluga I9 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Panasonic Eluga I9 runs on Android 7.0 and is backed by a 2500mAh Panasonic Eluga I9non removable battery. The dual SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor. It measures 142.50 x 70.50 x 7.80 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 143.00 grams. Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 smartphone launched in September 2017 comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz octa-core Mediatek MTK6753 processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone offers 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The handset runs on Android 7.0 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The dual SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors onboard include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor. It measures 153.75 x 75.35 x 8.90 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 182.00 grams. Interaction with Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head (Panasonic India) Panasonic P100 (2GB) Panasonic P100 smartphone that was launched just last month comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels. The handset is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone offers 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. Talking about the cameras, the device sports an 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The Panasonic P100 runs on Android 7.0 and is backed by a 2200mAh. The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors onboard include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor. It measures 145.00 x 73.00 x 9.90 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 174.80 grams.

