Paytm Mall sale offers: Get exciting deal on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

The festive season is on and the e-commerce giants have also started offering sale and discounts on their platform to mark the celebration. Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering some hard to miss deals on smartphones and various other consumer electronics products. We already have seen the deals on the new generation of iPhones i.e the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Now, both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available at an eye-grabbing deal at the Paytm Mall.

As a part of the sale, Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs 12,000 off on all the variants of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. If we go for the pricing then the iPhone XS 64GB variant comes with an original price tag of Rs 98,496 and following the offer the price of the device comes down to Rs 84,496. This is one of the best deals that you can grab on the latest generation of iPhones.

The iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, comes with an original price tag of Rs 1,09,900 in India and Paytm is also offering the same cashback of Rs 12,000 on the purchase of a brand new iPhone XS Max. Following the cashback, the price of the device comes down to Rs 97,900.

If we talk about the offer which Flipkart is offering on the new generation of iPhones, then users could avail a discount of 5 percent over the original price of the devices. This means that users only get a discount of RS 5,000 over the original prices of the new generation of iPhones which is low as compared to the offer on the Paytm Mall.

As for the offer on the Paytm Mall, then the cashback amount of Rs 12,000 will be credited in the users Paytm account within 24 hours after their product have been shipped. The offer is said to last for a limited period of time, so hurry up and grab this deal before the stocks run out.