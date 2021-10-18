Pixel 6 Lacks 5G mmWave Technology: Limited 5G Speed? News oi-Vivek

As we are nearing the official launch of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, fresh leaks have been pouring in on the upcoming Google devices. Google is all set to launch its first set of smartphones, powered by the in-house Google Tensor processor.

Just like every Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are expected to excel in the camera department. This time around, the company is likely to bring some major improvements in both the photo and video departments to compete against the iPhones.

Pixel 6 Does Not Support mmWave 5G

According to the leaked Pixel 6 retail package, the Google Pixel 6 does not support mmWave 5G. Hence, the Pixel 6 might not offer 5G speeds similar to the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Do note that, the iPhone 12/13 only offers mmWave support in select markets.

Though the Pixel 6 might offer better speeds when compared to the Pixel 5 series, the smartphone might not be able to match the 5G performance of the more-than-an-year-old iPhone 12 mini. This means, if you need a device with top-tier wireless networking performance, it is best to choose the iPhone.

Though there is no official confirmation on the exact 5G modem that powers the Pixel 6, it is speculated that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro might use the Exynos 5G modem, which is featured on the flagship Samsung smartphones. As of now, there is no information if the 5G capabilities of the Pixel 6 Pro will be similar to the Pixel 6.

Pixel 6 India Launch

For some unknown reason, Google is yet to launch a 5G capable Pixel smartphone in India. Given the company has not included India in the list of countries that get the Pixel 6 series of smartphones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro might come to India anytime soon.

Google will launch the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro on October 19 at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned to learn more about the upcoming camera-centric smartphones from Google, which are the first set of Google smartphones powered by the in-house Tensor processor.

Best Mobiles in India