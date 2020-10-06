Poco C3 India Launch Set For Today: Watch Live Stream Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco C3 is geared up to be launched in India today. The smartphone is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi 9C that went official in Malaysia back in June this year. Notably, this smartphone has been teased to be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart that has revealed some of its key specifications.

Poco C3 Live Stream

The Poco C3 India launch event is all set to debut at 12 PM today and the company will live stream the same via the Loco game streaming app, Gaming Monk, Rheo TV, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Alternatively, interested fans can also watch the livestream of the Poco C3 launch in the country via the video embedded below.

Poco C3: Expected Price In India

As per a recent leak, the Poco C3 is believed to be priced at Rs. 10,990 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Notably, the Redmi 9C was launched in a variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. If the Poco C3 is a rebadged variant of the Redmi offering in India, then we can expect it also to arrive in a similar configuration and carry a similar price tag too.

Expected Poco C3 Specifications

Going by the existing reports, the Poco C3 is teased to arrive with an HD+ display that has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. The smartphone is believed to use 4GB of RAM and multitasking and flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a macro lens while the details of the other sensor remain unknown. Furthermore, the Flipkart teaser confirms that there will be a 5000mAh battery powering the Poco C3 from within.

If the Poco C3 is the rebadged variant of the Redmi 9C, then the smartphone could arrive with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and make use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. And, the smartphone awaiting its India launch today will arrive with expandable storage space of up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. In just a few more hours, we will get to know more details about the Poco C3.

Best Mobiles in India