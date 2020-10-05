Poco C3 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco C3 is set to debut shortly in India and is one of the most anticipated smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the phone's microsite is live on Flipkart, where it will be shipped exclusively. The live page also reveals a couple of key specifications of the smartphone, which also confirms a couple of previous rumors.

Poco C3 Features Expected

Several rumors suggest the Poco C3 is the rebranded version of the Redmi 9C. Some of the features revealed via Flipkart include a large immersive display with HD+ resolution. The camera details of the phone were revealed earlier to include a 13MP main camera, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor to complete a triple-camera module with an LED flash.

Other details confirmed include a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The Flipkart teaser also suggests 'blazing-fast performance' but the processor hasn't been revealed. We also know that the Poco C3 will launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage. Speaking of the design, the phone flaunts a dual-tone design.

Redmi 9C Vs Poco C3

If the Poco C3 is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, then we can chalk out the likely features. Firstly, the Redmi 9C flaunts a 6.53-inch LCD, which could be the same on the upcoming Poco C3. Similarly, the camera setup includes a 13MP triple-camera module at the rear, which was teased for the Poco C3. There's a 5MP selfie camera as well.

Under the hood, the Redmi 9C packs the Helio G35 processor, which could be the same on the Poco C3. The Redmi device runs Andriod 10-based MIUI 12 and we'll likely see the same on the Poco C3. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a similar design can be spotted on the Poco C3.

Poco C3 Launch In India

Poco C3 is set to launch tomorrow (October 6) at 12 PM in India. As noted, the smartphone will be exclusive on Flipkart and will begin shipping shortly. So far, the price of the device hasn't been confirmed. But several reports suggest the 4GB RAM version will launch under Rs. 10K. This could be the cheapest Poco smartphone, which will up the competition even further.

