    Poco F1 Offline Price Slashed By Up To Rs. 5,000 In India

    By
    |

    Poco F1 is one of the bestselling smartphones in India since its launch last year. It carries the highlight of being the most affordable smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Recently, the company slashed the pricing of this smartphone making it even more affordable. In a latest move, it looks like there even interesting news for those planning to buy it.

    Poco F1 Offline Price Slashed By Up To Rs. 5,000 In India

     

    Well, a report by 91mobiles claims that the Poco F1 price in India has been slashed by Rs. 5,000. However, the catch is that this price cut is applicable only on purchases made in the offline market. So, it could be the right time to buy the smartphone.

    Poco F1 Price Cut

    Going by the report, the Poco F1 has received a price cut of Rs. 5,000 in India and this price cut is applicable on all storage variants of the device. The price of the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 18,999 after receiving a price cut of Rs. 2,000. Even the Kevlar variant with this storage configuration is available at the same pricing.

    On the other hand, the Poco F1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space has received a price cut of Rs. 5,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 22,999. Again, the Kevlar variant of Poco F1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is also available at the same pricing in the offline stores. The report adds that this new pricing will be effective from August 2, 2019.

    When it comes to the online pricing, the Poco F1 is still available for Rs. 17,999, Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the three variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM respectively.

     

    Our Opinion On Poco F1 Price Cut

    These days, smartphone brands have started focusing on expanding their offline market and reach. As a result, it looks like the company has slashed the cost of the Poco F1 in the offline market. However, this price cut could also hint that the company is prepping the next-generation model stated to be in the works. Whatever be the reason, it is a good chance for those looking forward to buy the Poco F1.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
