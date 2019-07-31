Alleged Poco F2 Design Leaks Showing Waterdrop Notch Display News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco F2 has been circulating in rumors and leaks for quite sometime.. Despite these speculations, there has been uncertainty regarding the continuation of the Poco brand of late, especially after the launch of the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India. Soon after the same, official sources have confirmed the existence of the brand and a recent leak reveals that the Poco F2 is on cards.

Poco F2 Leak

In a recent development, a Twitter-based tipster revealed the existence of the Poco F2. Following the same, an alleged screen protector of the device has been leaked via Slashleaks. The leaked Poco F2 screen protector shows that the smartphone will have a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The design looks quite similar to what we have seen in the past regarding the Poco F1 successor.

Poco F2 concepts that have hit the web in the past few months have also shown a similar waterdrop notch design. But this is the first time that we are coming across a leaked screen protector or anything of that sort related to the upcoming smartphone.

Poco F1 Successor On Cards

Recently, we came across reports regarding the possibilities of shutting down the Poco lineup in favor of the Redmi K20 series. While the company's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain did not confirm anything regarding the Poco series, Anuj Sharma, the Head of Marketing at Xiaomi India revealed to 91mobiles in an interview that they are still mulling the future of the brand.

Furthermore, he confirmed that they will launch the Poco F1 successor sometime in the future though it will take time. However, there is no clarity regarding when the launch of the next Poco smartphone will happen.

Poco F2 - What To Expect

When it comes to leaks regarding the Poco F2, it is believed that this smartphone will use the Snapdragon 855, which is the chipset used by the current generation Android flagships. Given that the Poco F1 is the most affordable Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone, we can expect the Poco F2 to continue the legacy. And, it is also believed to be priced less than the Redmi K20.

