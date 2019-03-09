Is this the Poco F2 with a bezel-less design? We think so News oi-Vivek Poco F2 is expected to come with a bezel-less and a notch-less display design

If you care about the sheer performance, then the Poco F1 is probably the best performance offering smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Now, Phocophone official twitter handle has accidentally leaked the (at least we think so) the Poco F2, which looks completely different from the original Poco F1.

According to the image posted on Twitter by POCOPHONE Global, the Poco F2 has an almost bezel-less design, and the smartphone is most likely to come with a pop-up selfie camera or a slider mechanism, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. The poster is a photoshopped version of the Poco F1 to hide the big notch or a hint towards the design aspects of the Poco F2.

As of now, there is no information on the price or the features of the smartphone; in fact, the back case of the smartphone looks similar to the Poco F1.

Let HER know. RT and tag the important women in your life...today! #InternationalWomensDay #HappyWomensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/38vJt94Mre — POCOPHONE Global (@PocophoneGlobal) March 8, 2019

Poco F2 speculated specifications

The Poco F2 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch or a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The device is most likely to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Poco F2 is also expected to be the most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, as even at the time of launch, the Poco F1 was the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Poco F2 is expected to come with a bigger battery with support for fast charging, and the smartphone is also expected to offer other additional features like improved cooling system, which should help the smartphone to sustain the peak performance of the smartphone for a long time.

The smartphone is most likely to come with a dual camera setup. As of now, there is no information on the actual camera specifications of the smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the upcoming Poco F2.