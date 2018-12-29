Poco F2 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 845 SoC and Android 9 Pie

Recently, there were rumors that Xiaomi is all set to launch the next-generation Poco smartphone earlier this week. This device is speculated to be the successor to the Poco F1 launched in August and is likely to be dubbed Poco F2. But the company introduced a new variant of the Poco F1 Armored Edition with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space for Rs. 23,999.

Now, the Poco F2 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database alongside its key specifications. Going by the benchmark listing, the Poco F2 is likely to be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Poco F2 benchmark listing

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has been listed on the benchmark database with Android 9 Pie, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB RAM. The listing also shows that the device has managed to score 2321 points in the single-core test and 7564 points in the multi-core test.

These specifications are a little contradictory as the Poco F1 was launched with the Snapdragon 845 SoC and MIUI for Poco, which is based on the MIUI 10 custom ROM. Given that the Poco F2 is the next-generation model and the successor to the Poco F1, we can expect it to be launched with the newly launched Snapdragon 855 SoC instead of the yesteryear chipset.

Possible rivals

Well, the Poco F1 was launched by Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco. At the time of its launch, it was priced starting from Rs. 20,999 and received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 recently taking it down to Rs. 19,999. Being the most affordable smartphone to be launched with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, this device is a rival to the other affordable flagship models such as the Asus Zenfone 5Z, OnePlus 6 and others.

As the company is speculated to launch its sequel, we can expect it to be a rival to the upcoming and latest affordable flagships. While the benchmark listing shows 6GB RAM, we can expect it to arrive in a high-end variant with 8GB RAM. However, we need to wait for further details regarding this smartphone to hit the web.