Poco F2 Pro Launch Live Stream, Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco F2 Pro is one of the highly anticipated smartphones and has been heavily rumored until recently leaving very few details of it undisclosed. The upcoming device is believed to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro and is the most advanced offering to be launched by the brand for now. Putting an end to all the rumors, the smartphone will be launched today.

Well, the Poco F2 Pro is all set to be unveiled today at a global launch event. The company is also expected to take the wraps off the standard Poco F2 as well. Poco will live stream the launch event via the Facebook channel of its Italian division or YouTube channel. If you want to know the live updates of the Poco F2 Pro launch, do check out the video embedded below.

Poco F2 Pro: Expected Specs

While we are just a few hours away from the global launch of the Poco F2 Pro, the company has shared a teaser image, which confirms that the smartphone will arrive with Liquid Cooling 2.0 technology. This will prevent overheating as it will dissipate heat while gaming. Apart from this, no other details have been revealed by the poster shared by the company.

Going by the existing reports, we can expect the Poco F2 Pro to arrive with flagship-level specifications such as the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, and a full-screen display, which is possible with a pop-up selfie camera sensor. Already, we have come across reports that the Poco F2 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro launched in China earlier this year.

Besides this, the Poco F2 Pro is believed to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP telephoto lens, a macro lens and a wide-angle lens. The other aspects we can expect from the upcoming smartphone include a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Poco F2 Pro Rumored Price

Going by the recent reports, the Poco F2 Pro is believed to be priced around Rs. 47,000 for the 128GB storage space. The device is likely to be launched in four colors - Gray, Blue, Purple, and White and we will get to know more details at the time of launch. Given the details of the Poco F2 Pro, we can expect it to compete against the likes of other similar flagships such as the OnePlus 8 with its high-end specs.

Best Mobiles in India