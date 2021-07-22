Poco F3 GT Launch Roundup: Watch Livestream, Features, And Expected Price In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is all set to unveil the mid-range gaming device F3 GT smartphone on July 23 in India. The launch event will be live-streamed at 12 PM (noon) via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Further, the brand has already confirmed few features and the Flipkart microsite also revealed its design. Besides, the upcoming handset is said to be the rebadged Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, which confirms the smartphone will be a gaming-oriented device. Here we have discussed everything we know so far about the upcoming Poco F3 GT.

Poco F3 GT Expected Price And Availability

The pricing details were recently leaked online. Going by this, the Poco F3 GT is said to cost Rs. 28,999 or Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option will cost Rs. 31,999 or Rs. 32,999.

The exact sale date is yet to be announced; however, the handset is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart after its launch. It will be available in two color options - Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.

Poco F3 GT Features We Known So Far

The Poco F3 GT is confirmed to feature a 10-bit AMOLED display which will support a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR 10+. The smartphone will also have an aluminum alloy frame and measure 8.33mm in thickness. The Poco F3 GT will support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res for an immersive audio experience.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Poco F3 GT is confirmed to pack a 5,065 mAh battery and a 64MP triple-rear camera module. Other sensors will include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Moreover, the device will offer RGB lighting near its camera module and will run Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin.

Poco F3 GT: Best Mid-Range Under Rs. 30,000?

The exact price of the Poco F3 GT is still under wraps. However, the brand had already confirmed that the phone will fall under Rs. 30,000 in India. Considering its features, we can say that the upcoming smartphone is going to be a powerful player in the segment.

It is also important to note that the upcoming Nord 2 will also be a tough competitor for the Poco F3 GT which is confirmed to ship with the upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chip. However, it is expected to be priced more than the Poco F3 GT.

Best Mobiles in India