Poco F3 Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Poco X3 Pro On March 22: What To Expect

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is all set to take the wraps off a new smartphone, the Poco X3 Pro globally on March 22. This smartphone is also set to be launched in India on March 30. Furthermore, it is speculated that the company will also take the wraps off the next-generation Poco F series smartphone, the Poco F3.

For those who are unaware, the Poco F series became a massive hit with the launch of the Poco F1 that went official back in 2018. The smartphone arrived with flagship-level specifications and affordable pricing. Following the same, Poco came up with a slew of sequels including the Poco F2. Now, it appears to be time for the next-generation model - the Poco F3.

Poco F3 Launch Hinted

Fresh reports reveal that the brand might unveil two smartphones during the soon-approaching launch event slated for March 22. The same has been seemingly hinted by the tweet from Poco wherein the brand notes "unleashing the beasts" instead of mentioning beast. This makes us believe that there will be more than one smartphone from the company.

The well-known tipster Mukul Sharma mentioned the Poco Global tweet disclosing that there could be two smartphones - Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3. While nothing is confirmed regarding the upcoming Poco smartphones for now, we can get clarity regarding the same in the coming days as the event is slated for March 22 at 8 PM (GMT), which is at 1:30 AM IST on March 23.

Poco X3 Pro Rumors

From the existing specifications, the Poco X3 Pro is said to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 860 chipset teamed up with 6GB RAM + 126GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The display size remains to be unknown but it is said to have a FHD+ 1080p resolution. A 5200mAh battery is likely to pump enough battery life to the smartphone along with fast-charging support. Going by the reports, the Poco smartphone in question is said to flaunt a quad-camera setup at the rear.

The primary sensor is said to be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro lens. Also, the screen is likely to feature a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. The other goodies that we know about the Poco X3 Pro include standard connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth, GPS, dual-band WiFi, 4G LTE, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It is also said to flaunt a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security purposes. A recent report revealed the possible pricing of the smartphone as listed by a European retailer.

Poco F3 Rumored Specs

Recent reports hint that the Poco F3 could be the global variant of the Redmi K40, which went official in China last month. The FCC certification listing hinted at the same the Poco F3 carries the same model number as the Redmi K40. The flagship smartphone is likely to sport an AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The other speculations regarding the Poco F2 sequel are likely to include an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and more.

