Poco F4 GT To Arrive With 4560mAh Battery, MIUI 13 And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

There are widespread speculations that the Poco F4 GT could be launched globally sometime soon. The device will be the global variant of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Notably, the series comprises four models - Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ and K50 Gaming Edition. Now, it looks like the launch of the device in the Poco series is nearing as it has been spotted on numerous certification sites.

Already, the Poco F4 GT has been spotted on a slew of certification sites including FCC, EEC, IMEI, and TUV. Now, it has been revealed that the smartphone could be launched with the latest iteration of Xiaomi's custom ROM, MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. This hints that the launch of the Poco smartphone could be launched sometime soon as it is the global variant of the Redmi K50 series fueled by Dimensity and Snapdragon chipsets.

Poco F4 GT Key Details

In the meantime, a well-known Twitter-based tipster has spotted some key details of the upcoming smartphone. Going by the same, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 4560mAh battery that is tipped to be divided into two cells, hinting at the support for some type of fast-charging tech.

Also, it has been tipped to arrive with support for Hi-Res Audio. The retail box of the Poco F4 GT is speculated to include a charging adapter, a USB Type-C cable, the phone, a bundled case, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter and a SIM ejector tool. This hints that the device will miss out on a headphone jack.

Poco F4 GT: What To Expect?

The upcoming Poco F4 GT is said to carry the model number 21121210G. It is expected to be sold with a slight name change in different markets. While the model number 21121210G could indicate the global variant of the smartphone, 21121210C could be the Chinese variant. Probably, this could be the Redmi K50 Gaming device but there is no official confirmation for now.

Unsurprisingly, Poco did the same thing last year too with the launch of the Redmi K40 Gaming in China and Poco F3 GT in the global markets. The same way, the Redmi K50 series is tipped to be launched globally as the Poco F4 GT.

For now, there is no word regarding the other details of the Poco F4 GT but it looks like the company has already revealed that the Redmi K50 Gaming could be launched with a Sony 64MP IMX686 primary sensor. Within the center-aligned punch-hole cutout, the smartphone is tipped to house a 20MP Sony IMX596 sensor.

Other aspects of the upcoming smartphone include an FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz and a Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The device is all set to be launched in two color options - Blue and Silver. As of now, the Redmi K50 Gaming is all set to be unveiled on February 16, 2022, so we can get to know more about the device soon. As the Poco F4 GT is the global variant of this Redmi device in question, the launch of the device is slated to happen soon.

