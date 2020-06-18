Poco M2 Pro BIS Certification Hints Imminent Launch In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco F2 Pro, the next-generation smartphone went official in the global markets recently hinting that its launch in India could be imminent. Besides this, the company is also rumored to be working on another smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro, which was spotted in rumors and speculations for the past few months.

A few days back, it was revealed that Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone in India in another 20 to 25 days. This raised speculations if the upcoming smartphone could be the Poco F2 Pro or Poco M2 Pro. In the meantime, fresh reports reveal that the latter has been certified hinting its imminent launch in the country.

Poco M2 Pro BIS Certification

As per a report MySmartPrice, the Poco M2 Pro carrying the model number M2003J6CI has received the BIS certification. It is believed to be positioned between the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco X2. A recent Wi-Fi Alliance certification listing shows that the smartphone might arrive with connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and Android 10 topped with MIUI 11. But there weren't any further leaks revealing the details of this smartphone.

Now, the BIS certification listing shows the same model number M2003J6CI, which hints that the device in question could be the Poco M2 Pro. The certification listing shows that the device could be manufactured or imported by Flextronics Technologies Indian Private Limited in Tamil Nadu. Besides this, none of the other details regarding the smartphone are known for now.

What We Think

Given that the Poco M2 Pro has been certified by an Indian agency, we could expect the device to be launched in the country anytime soon. It won't be an exaggeration to think that the device could see the light of the day in early July. Notably, we have already seen the Poco M2 Pro listing on the official company website hinting that its launch is inching closer. However, only an official confirmation from the company will give more clarity regarding the same and we need to wait for the same.

