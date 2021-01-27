Poco M3 India Launch Date Set For February 2 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across reports that Poco M3 could be launched sometime soon in India. Earlier today, the company released a video teaser confirming that they will launch the Poco M3 in the country in February. Now, its launch date in India has been officially confirmed by the company.

Poco M3 India Launch Confirmed

Well, Poco India took to its official Twitter handle to share the invite for the launch of the Poco M3. Going by the same, the smartphone will be launched as soon as February 2, 2021 in the country. Besides the launch date, it has been revealed that the smartphone will go on sale via the e-commerce portal Flipkart in the country.

Introducing the one that has it all and does it all, the #POCOM3. Play your games, stream your movies and create your social media content.



Launching on 2nd Feb at 12PM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/8oQqW34iKc — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2021

Notably, the Poco M3 is already available in select markets including Europe, Taiwan and Indonesia. Apart from this, the company has not divulged any other details but we already know some of them as it is official in other markets.

Poco M3 Expected Price

The Poco brand has a legacy of launching well-specced and affordable smartphones. Given that the Poco M3 is believed to be another affordable device in the country, it is likely to be priced within Rs. 15,000. In that case, it will be a stiff rival to the other budget smartphones including Realme 6, Realme Narzo 20 and Moto G9 Power.

Word is that the Poco M3 could arrive in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage space. Both the models are likely to be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. The smartphone is said to be launched in three colors - blue, black and yellow.

Poco M3 Expected Specifications

Given that the Poco M3 Indian variant will have almost similar specs as its global version, we can expect the Poco M3 to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and get the power from a Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Running Android 11 OS, the Poco M3 will feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP tertiary macro lens with a similar aperture. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie camera sensor on the device.

While the smartphone is expected to carry other standard specs, it is said to be fueled by a 5000mAh battery with a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

