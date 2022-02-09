Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After teasing the Poco M4 Pro 5G for quite some time, Poco has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India soon. The brand will take the wraps off its mid-range 5G smartphone next week and it will go on sale via the e-commerce retailer Flipkart.

Notably, the landing page for the Poco M4 Pro 5G has been taken live on the e-commerce platform and it confirms not only the launch date but also the existence of the Blue color variant of the device.

As per the poster shared by the company, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will go official in India on February 15. This launch date falls in line with the previous reports suggesting that the first Poco launch in India will happen in the first quarter of this year.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specs, Price

As the Poco M4 Pro 5G is already official in the global markets, it is expected to bring the same specs in India as well. It will arrive with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Under its hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will boot on Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5 and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the rear, it will house a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP selfie camera sensor will handle the selfie requirements. Other aspects of the upcoming Poco smartphone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for stereo speakers and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

On the pricing front, the Poco M4 Pro 5G price is yet to be confirmed officially. However, speculations point out that the base variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM could be priced around Rs. 15,000 while the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM could be priced relatively higher at around Rs. 17,000. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company.

