Poco X2 Key Specs Teased: 120Hz Display, 27W Fast Charging And More

Recently, it is being speculated that the Poco X2 is could be the rebranded Redmi K30 4G. For the uninitiated, the Redmi offering went official in China last month. Adding to this, the recently teased fast-charging capabilities are also similar to that of the Redmi K30 4G hinting that the specifications could be the same.

Poco X2 Teaser Image

In the Flipkart listing as seen above, it has been revealed that the Poco X2 will arrive with support for 27W fast charging capability. Notably, the Redmi K30 4G gets the power from a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

You wanted to hear this. It's time to Xperience the Xtreme with a display that is #SmoothAF. Introducing the awesome 120Hz display on the #POCOX2. pic.twitter.com/sl8y1p01kA — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 28, 2020

Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Another teaser that surfaced online a few days back hinted at features including the presence of a 120Hz display, a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside a USB Type-C port. Well, there seems to be a vertically arranged camera setup at the top center of the device's rear and curved edges.

Android 10 Hinted

The alleged Poco X2 stopped by at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It scored 547 points in the single-core test and 1767 points in the multi-core test on the platform. The platform revealed that the Poco X2 runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and uses 8GB RAM.

How About Competition?

Carrying the legacy of the Poco F1, we can expect the Poco X2 to be priced reasonably. The device is expected to face tough competition in the crowded market. And, it is likely to compete against the likes of the Oppo F15, Vivo S5 Pro, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy A51, and other mid-range devices.

Given that Poco created a record with the launch of the Poco F1 back in 2018 by launching the cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 845 priced under Rs. 20,000, we are yet to see if the independent brand can recreate the magic once again.