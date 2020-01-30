ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Poco X2 Key Specs Teased: 120Hz Display, 27W Fast Charging And More

    By
    |

    Poco X2 is all set to be launched in India on February 4. Soon after the confirmation regarding the launch date, the brand has started teasing a few key aspects. Now, a new teaser shared on Twitter shows some important features such as 120Hz display and fast-charging capabilities though it does not reveal the battery capacity or power output.

    Poco X2 Teasers
     

    Recently, it is being speculated that the Poco X2 is could be the rebranded Redmi K30 4G. For the uninitiated, the Redmi offering went official in China last month. Adding to this, the recently teased fast-charging capabilities are also similar to that of the Redmi K30 4G hinting that the specifications could be the same.

    Poco X2 Teaser Image

    In the Flipkart listing as seen above, it has been revealed that the Poco X2 will arrive with support for 27W fast charging capability. Notably, the Redmi K30 4G gets the power from a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

    Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

    Another teaser that surfaced online a few days back hinted at features including the presence of a 120Hz display, a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside a USB Type-C port. Well, there seems to be a vertically arranged camera setup at the top center of the device's rear and curved edges.

    Android 10 Hinted
     

    Android 10 Hinted

    The alleged Poco X2 stopped by at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It scored 547 points in the single-core test and 1767 points in the multi-core test on the platform. The platform revealed that the Poco X2 runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and uses 8GB RAM.

    How About Competition?

    How About Competition?

    Carrying the legacy of the Poco F1, we can expect the Poco X2 to be priced reasonably. The device is expected to face tough competition in the crowded market. And, it is likely to compete against the likes of the Oppo F15, Vivo S5 Pro, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy A51, and other mid-range devices.

    Given that Poco created a record with the launch of the Poco F1 back in 2018 by launching the cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 845 priced under Rs. 20,000, we are yet to see if the independent brand can recreate the magic once again.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: poco news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X