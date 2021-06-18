Poco X3 GT Launch Inches Closer; Clears FCC Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco X3 GT is the upcoming offering by Xiaomi's sub-brand expected in the Indian market. The brand is already in talks for the Poco F3 GT's launch in the country following which the Poco X3 GT is said to break covers. The device also has cleared its certification from multiple platforms in recent times. Now, the device has cleared another certification which hints at another launch.

Poco X3 GT Official Launch?

The Poco X3 GT has cleared its certifications via FCC in the US. The device has been listed with the 20161110AG model number. The previous certification websites have also mentioned the same model number. The FCC listing has suggested dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz) connectivity.

The device will also have n41 and n77 5G band support in select regions. However, that would be only clear post the official launch. No other feature has been revealed by the FCC database. But, the latest certification is another indication for an imminent launch. It has already been certified in different markets. So, there is a possibility that the Indian and global launch would be on the same timeline.

Is Poco X3 GT Also A Rebranded Redmi Smartphone?

Rumours are rife that the Poco X3 GT will eventually be the rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. This information has been tipped by multiple sources. Besides, Poco has been launching re-labelled Redmi smartphones.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is the latest example. Looking at the possibilities, the Poco X3 GT is also likely a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Speaking of the features, the Poco X3 GT is expected to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor with 5G network support.

The device will come with 5G network connectivity and Android 11 OS. The handset will have a 6.6-inch display with a punch-hole design. The LCD display will support 1080p FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Poco X3 GT is said to offer a triple-rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The handset will have a 2MP additional sensor for macro shots. The device will likely offer a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

With all the developments, the Poco X3 GT's launch could be anticipated anytime soon. We might not have an official launch date, but any announcement could drop by going forward. What we are seeing is another premium mid-range 5G offering by Poco. A new skin but familiar hardware is what you can expect from the upcoming Poco offering.

