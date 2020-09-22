Poco X3 India Launch Today: Watch Live Stream Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco X3 5G went official in the global markets earlier this month. Since then, there are speculations surrounding the Poco X3 launch in India. Later, the company executive and a teaser on Flipkart confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India today. And, it is expected to arrive with upgraded battery capacity and RAM as compared to the global variant.

Poco X3 India Launch Live Stream

The Poco X3 India launch event will start at 12 PM today and the company will live stream the launch event across its official social media handles. If you want to watch the action as it unfolds at the Poco X3 launch event, then you can check out the video embedded below.

Poco X3 Expected Price In India

The Poco X3 is believed to be priced around Rs. 20,000 in the country. Notably, the Poco X3 NFC was launched in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 229 euros (approx. Rs. 20,000) and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 269 euros (approx. Rs. 23,000). Though the Poco X3 will come with a slew of upgrades, it is likely to be priced competitively in India. And, given that it was teased by the e-commerce portal Flipkart, it will be available for sale via the e-commerce portal.

Poco X3 Expected Specs

When it comes to the expected specifications, the Poco X3 is said arrive with a similar display and camera as the Poco X3 5G. Having said that, it will retain a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13MP secondary 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro sensor. At the front, the device will have a 20MP selfie camera sensor housed within the punch-hole cutout.

Talking about the upgrades, the Poco X3 is confirmed to arrive with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The hardware improvements include a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a bigger 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. Notably, it is touted to be the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 732G SoC along with liquid cooling technology. As the smartphone will be launched in India today, we will get to know the complete details at the launch event.

Best Mobiles in India