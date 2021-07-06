Just In
Poco X3 Pro Units In India Receive MIUI 12.5 Update
Poco launched the Poco X3 Pro smartphone in India earlier this year. At the time of its launch, the device came with Android 11 topped with MIUI 12. Regarding the update to MIUI 12.5, the company revealed that the stable update to the latest iteration to the OS could be rolled out to the units of this smartphone in India sometime in July.
Prior to this, the Poco X3 Pro units in Europe received the update to MIUI 12.5 in May. Now, as assured, the units of this device in India have started getting the update. This information has just been tipped by a Twitter-based tipster.
Poco X3 Pro MIUI 12.5 Update
As per the update-related tweet, the Poco X3 Pro Indian variant is receiving the MIUI 12.5.3.0.RJUINUXM build, which is a stable version of MIUI 12.5. The update weighs in at 830MB. Going by the screenshot in the tweet, it is known that this update will bring instant response to gestures, 20 times more rendering power, updated Android Security Patch June 2021 edition and increased system security.
Furthermore, there are many more changes that will be rolled out to the Poco X3 Pro as a part of the MIUI 12.5 stable update. We can get the complete changelog soon via the official website. Notably, this is an OTA update and will be rolled out to all users of the Poco X3 Pro in a phased manner. The update will be rolled out randomly to select users at a time and will reach a wider user base in the coming days.
For those who are unaware, the MIUI 12.5 update went official earlier this year. It is a faster and lighter iteration than the previous version, MIUI 12. The company claims that this new version of Xiaomi's custom skin requires 35% less background memory and 25% less power consumption than MIUI 12. Having said that, this new update is all set to give users of the Poco X3 Pro a more seamless experience than before.
Do you use the Poco X3 Pro? Have you received the MIUI 12.5? Do let us know what you feel about the update.
