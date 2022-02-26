Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch: How To Watch Live Stream? What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is gearing up to unveil two new smartphones - the Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro 4G at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona. The launch is slated to happen on February 28. Already, there are many reports regarding the upcoming Poco X series smartphone revealing what we can expect from it.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Live Stream

The Poco X4 Pro 5G launch is slated to happen at 5:30 PM on February 28. The company will also live stream the launch event of the smartphone for users who want to watch the action live as it unfolds. You can watch the live stream on the company's YouTube and social media channels. Stay tuned to the Poco M4 Pro 5G launch event from the video below.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Massive Leak

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is believed to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Now, fresh reports have emerged online ahead of its launch. The device has been listed on Amazon France revealing what we can expect from the smartphone.

The listing of the Poco X4 Pro 5G on Amazon France via Pocketlint reveals almost everything related to the smartphone that is in line with the previous speculations. When it comes to the design, the Poco smartphone is teased to arrive with an edge-to-edge display and flat edges. The screen comes with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a huge camera module as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Already, we have come across the Black color variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G in leaks. Now, the listing on the e-commerce retailer also shows that there could be Poco Yellow and Blue color options.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications have already been leaked a few times and it appears to have almost similar specs as the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The Poco smartphone appears to flaunt an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset team that could be teamed up with two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and a high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

The Amazon listing of the smartphone shows that the device could arrive with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within alongside support for 67W fast charging support. It is speculated to run Android 11 topped with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

For imaging, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is listed to flaunt a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary macro sensor. A 16MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout handles the requirements.

When it comes to pricing, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced at £350 (approx. Rs. 35,000) for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. However, we need wait for further details that will come to light on February 28.

