Possible Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Surfaces Online: Posts Impressive CPU Performance News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm recently unveiled the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC which brings up to 15% performance improvement over the Snapdragon 855. Now, a new Qualcomm chipset, possibly the Snapdragon 865 has been spotted on Geekbench running on the upcoming Android version.

According to the listing, the Snapdragon 865 goes by the code name "Qualcomm Kona" with a 64-bit quad-core CPU setup fitted inside the msmnile motherboard. The chipset was tested on a dummy smartphone based on Android 10 OS with 6GB RAM.

Snapdragon 865 SoC CPU Performance

The alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon 865's CPU performance is slightly better than the recently launched Snapdragon 855 Plus. On single-core performance, the CPU scores 4149 points, while the chipsets logged 12915 points on multi-core performance. In comparison, the Snapdragon 855 Plus scores 3616 points on single-core and 11103 points on multi-core CPU performance.

The Snapdragon 865 offers 20% improved performance over its predecessor. When it comes to multi-core performance, there is around 10% improvement. As of now, there is no information on the GPU that comes with the chipset. Considering Qualcomm's naming trend, this processor is most likely to come with the Adreno 650 GPU and is likely to offer better gaming performance.

As of now, there is no information on the clock speed of the high-performance cores. However, the listing does specify that the efficient cores run at 1.8GHz. It is speculated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 will be based on 7nm fabrication. The chipset will be manufactured by Samsung or TSMC.

Our Opinion On The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Though it is too early to comment anything on the Snapdragon 865 SoC, it is most likely to go official by the end of 2019. Similarly, the upcoming smartphones like the Galaxy S11, Xiaomi Mi 10, and other flagship smartphones of 2020 might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

