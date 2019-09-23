Snapdragon 865 SoC Might Launch During September 24 Event: Report News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Taking steps further, Qualcomm is likely to introduce the world with the Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC during its September 24th event. According to a report, the latest processor is going to be an advanced version of the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Furthermore, the new SoC is expected to be based on the 7nm EUV process. And, the chipset is believed to be manufactured by Samsung.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

It is rumored that the Qualcomm might launch two versions of the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The first version will be coming with 4G connectivity, while another one with X55 modem for next-gen 5G cellular connectivity. The processor is believed to support 64-bit architecture. Hence, it might even power laptops running Windows 10 OS.

As per the listing, the Snapdragon 865 SoC secured scores of 4,160 and 12,946 for single and multi-core, respectively. The chipset could run at a higher frequency, resulting in even better performance. It would even get compatible with faster storage such as UFS 3.0. And, Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to be the first Android smartphone to house the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is supposed to launch sometime in February 2020.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

To recall, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset is the advanced version of the Snapdragon 855. The 855 Plus is an octa-core chipset which runs at 2.96 GHz with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU. Since the processor consumes less power, it offers 20% more graphics improvement than the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It has additional software enhancements, allowing the games to load faster.

Besides, the processor's AI engine can perform up to 7 trillion operations per second (7 ToPs). Some smartphones to use this processor are the Asus ROG Phone 2, Black Shark 2 Pro, Vivo iQOO Pro, Nubia Red Magic 3s to name a few.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India