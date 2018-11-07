Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 spotted on Geekbench with class leading CPU performance

Qualcomm recently announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the most powerful 600 tier chipset from the company, based on 11nm manufacturing processor. And now, an unknown smartphone powered by the same chipset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing the capabilities of the latest chipset from Qualcomm with respect to single core and multi-core performance.

Device specifications

The unknown smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC is paired with 4 GB of RAM with an internal name Qualcomm talos running on Android 9 Pie OS. This is an Octa-core chipset with two powerful cores based on Cortex-A76 to offer flagship level CPU performance, paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

Benchmark scores

The Qualcomm talos scores 2267 points on a single core and 6103 points on multi-core performance, which is slightly higher than the Nokia X7's scores (1827 on a single core and 5937 on multi-core) which is based on the 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

In fact, the Snapdragon 675 offers better CPU performance compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, which powers the OnePlus 5T, Samsung Galaxy S8, and other flagship smartphones of 2018.

As of now, there is no additional information on the smartphone that runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Going by the Xiaomi's statement, this could be an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone based on the most powerful mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is based on the 11nm manufacturing process with two high-performance cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six efficient cores clocked at 1.78 GHz with Adreno 612 GPU. As the chipset is based on the 11nm manufacturing process, the processor will consume less power with less heat dissipation.

The Adreno 612 GPU is optimised to offer improved gaming performance, especially for games like PUBG and Fortnight. The SoC will offer faster app opening and processing compared to other 600 series Qualcomm chipsets.

The chipset comes with Snapdragon X12 LTE model with a maximum download speed of 600 Mbps. The chipset also offers additional connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-channel Wi-Fi.