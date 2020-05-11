Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC Launched To Address Growing 5G Demand News oi-Vivek

When it comes to 5G mobile processors, Qualcomm has been leading the market with various offerings. The company has already launched plenty of 5G capable Mobile Solutions and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G is the latest offering from the brand.

The Snapdragon 768G is the most powerful non-flagship tier 5G chipsets that are set to be featured on upcoming 5G smartphones, especially in the mid-tier space. Many OEMs have complained about the cost of the Snapdragon 865 SoC which will lead to an increase in the overall price of the device. With this option, brands will be able to launch more and more 5G smartphones under $1,000 price mark.

The Snapdragon 768G is the successor to the Snapdragon 765G, which has been featured on almost a dozen Android smartphones. Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 768G offers improved CPU and GPU performance and this is also one of the first Qualcomm processors to support Adreno updatable GPU driver.

What’s Adreno Updatable GPU Driver?

This technology was previously used on computer graphics cards, where the OEM would push an OTA update to increase efficiency or performance or both by tweaking the software and the brand will also be able to optimize the GPU performance to certain games/applications. Phones with the Snapdragon 768G processor are likely to get an incremental graphics performance boost.

What’s New With The Snapdragon 768G Over Snapdragon 765G?

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G now comes with higher CPU clock speed (2.8GHz) compared to the 2.4GHz CPU on the Snapdragon 765G. Though both SoCs have the same Adreno 620 GPU, the one on the Snapdragon 768G is optimized to offer up to 15 more performance. The increase in the CPU and GPU performance will lead to better gaming and better multitasking.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G is an octa-core processor based on Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPUs based on 64-bit architecture and 7nm fabrication. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF system that supports sub-6 GHz mmWave with a peak 5G download speed of 3.7Gbps. The chipset does support 5G multi-SIM technology and also comes with power-saving features like Qualcomm 5G PowerSave to increase the battery life of the device.

Additional wireless connectivity features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are controlled by the Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 system with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 Ready tech. The processor does not support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11/ax), instead, it uses dual-band simultaneous (DBS) to increase the download and upload speeds over a Wi-Fi network along with 2x2 (2-stream) MIMO configuration to improve Wi-Fi reception.

The chipset does support various navigation systems from across the globe including India’s NavIC. It also supports USB 3.1 via the USB Type-C resulting in faster data transfer between the device and a computer.

The image processing on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G is being handled by the Qualcomm Spectra 355 ISP and it can support up to 192MP image sensor. The chipset can processor HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, and HEVC video formats and a device with this chipset can support Rec. 2020 color gamut with native 4K HDR video recording capability.

The Snapdragon 768G can drive an FHD+ panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate or a QHD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate with true 10-bit color depth. Lastly, the chipset supports Qualcomm Charge 4+ technology for fast charging with Qualcomm Charge AI backing.

Almost Similar To the Snapdragon 765G SoC

Except for the little boost in the CPU and the CPU performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G is identical to the Snapdragon 765G. So, if you have a phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, then there is no need to upgrade to a phone with the Snapdragon 768G. However, if you are waiting for a new device, then it is better to wait for a few more days and get a phone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi phone is likely to be the first device to launch with this Mobile Solution.

