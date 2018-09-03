Realme 2 available for Rs. 8,240 via Flipkart on September 4: How to avail the offer

Oppo's sub-brand Realme recently launch its second generation of smartphones in India. The units will be exclusively available on Flipkart for sale. Here are the dates on which you can grab the smartphone, along with some exciting offers.

Realme 2: Offers on Flipkart

The Realme 2 will be a Flipkart exclusive and goes on Sale on September 4. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,990for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. If you are making your purchase through an HDFC bank credit or debit card, then you can receive a discount of Rs 750.

After the discount, the phone will cost you only Rs 8,240. You can also get a minimum discount of Rs 500 on the exchange of your old smartphone. Moreover, if you are activation your Jio SIM on the Realme 2, then you can get instant benefits of worth Rs 4,200 from the telecom operator. Along with that, you will also receive 120GB data and complete mobile protection from Flipkart at just Rs. 199 more.

Realme 2: specifications, features

The Realme 2 sports a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone also comes with a notch on the top and screen to body ratio of 88.8 per cent, which is quite impressive. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, clubbed with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone is launch in two variant, the 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage and the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Users can also expand the memory via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of 13MP + 2MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It also comes with AI-assisted features like AI beauty like AI beauty 2.0 technology, AR stickers. The rear camera also supports portrait model.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and Dual 4G VoLTE. The smartphone comes with the mounted fingerprint sensor, the Face Unlock feature, and a smart unlock feature.

The Realme 2 is fueled by a 4230mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 out of the box.