Realme 2 India launch today at 12:30 PM: How to watch live stream

Putting an end to the ongoing rumors and speculations, Realme will unveil its second smartphone today in India. It is speculated that this smartphone will arrive with a display notch, a rear-mounted fingerprint, a dual-camera setup at its rear and more. And, it has already been confirmed that the device will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart while its predecessor was exclusive to Amazon India.

The company will live stream the Realme 2 launch event slated to start at 12:30 PM. This way, fans of the company can watch the launch event and catch the live updates from anywhere. Interested fans can watch the live stream from the video embedded below or the company's official Facebook and Twitter handles. The event will also be live streamed on Flipkart page.

Expected price in India

The Realme 2 is believed to be priced under Rs. 10,000 for the base variant. It is also touted to be the first notch display smartphone to be launched at this price point. And, it will be a Flipkart exclusive and the availability details and launch offers will be announced today. We can expect some bank and telecom offers along with no cost EMI and other discounts for the buyers of the Realme 2 to be announced at the launch event.

Realme 2 specs we know

From the existing reports, the Realme 2 is confirmed to make use of a 4230mAh battery, which is more capacious than the 3410mAh battery used by the Realme 1. The device is likely to be launched in multiple colors such as Black, Blue, and Diamond Red. The rear of the smartphone is said to sport the company's signature diamond cut design as seen on the Realme 1.

It is known that the smartphone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor though the exact chipset remains unknown. Notably, its predecessor came with a MediaTek processor. The other aspects of the smartphone are scarce for now but it is believed to arrive with features such as a fingerprint sensor that was missing in the previous generation model launched in May.